By Matthew H Tong / 30 January 2020 6:00 pm / 2 comments

The Tesla Cybertruck proved to be one of the most polarising vehicles to have debuted in 2019, with space-age looks and impressive battery-electric tech. But company founder and CEO Elon Musk said it’s “better than people realise,” Electrek reports.

During a conference call following Tesla’s Q4 2019 financial results, Musk said: “The product is better than people realise even.They don’t have enough information to realise the awesomeness of it. It’s just great.” He, however, did not elaborate further. Whatever information that makes the Cybertruck “great” remains a company secret, for now.

When the Cybertruck was announced in November last year, it’s said to feature an impenetrable exo-skeleton, with every exposed component designed for superior strength and endurance. That includes the polymer-layered glass, which is said to be resistant to ballistics. The body is made from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel.

Other eye-opening figures has to do with its electric drivetrain. Apparently, the Herculean pick-up truck boasts an operating range of over 800 km on a single charge, with base models managing over 400 km. Payload is rated at 1,590 kg (or 3,500 lbs) and towing capacity is 6,350 kg (14,000 lbs). But perhaps its biggest flex is the 0-96 km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds, which is clearly supercar territory.

Besides these information, not much else is known about the Cybertruck, but that doesn’t seem to deter customers. Within days after its launch, Tesla received over 200,000 bookings for the Cybertruck despite the launch glitch, with most opting for range-topping versions. Musk even took to Twitter to say that the orders were achieved without spending any advertising dollars or paid endorsements.

Pure hype, or era-defining automotive engineering? Well, let’s have time do its thing. According to Tesla, the first batch of deliveries is slated to be in late 2021, with production of the Tri Motor AWD version expected to begin in late 2022.

The Cybertruck will be offered in three variants, Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive. In the US, pricing will start from US$39,900 (RM166,360) for the Single Motor, while that for the Dual Motor begins from US$49,500 (RM206,400). The Tri-Motor tops the list at US$69,900 (RM291,500), and ticking the self-driving option will add another US$7,000 (RM29,200) to the price tag.