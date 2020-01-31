In International News / By Matthew H Tong / 31 January 2020 11:57 am / 3 comments

Bosch has announced job cuts and a review of its business to cope with a 44% drop in full-year operating profit and a lower demand for cars, adding that global automotive production may have peaked. According to Automotive News Europe and Reuters, global auto production is expected to drop for the third consecutive year, by 2.6% to 89 million vehicles in 2020.

The drop is due to lower demand for cars in three key auto markets – China, the US, and Europe. Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner said: “It could well be that we have passed the peak of automotive production.” He also expects this plateau to remain constant before production level starts to increase in 2025, and the overall market would shrink by 10 million units in 2020 compared to 2017.

Bosch’s full year earnings took a hit – its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 3 billion euros (RM13.52 billion) in 2019, down 44% from 5.4 billion euros (RM24.34 billion) in 2018. The company’s EBIT margin also fell to 4% from 7% due to lower demand in China and India.

Total revenue, however, was stable in 2019 at 77.9 billion euros (RM351.14 billion). Bosch attributes this to the increased complexity in vehicles, which allowed the company to sell more parts and systems per vehicle produced. A shift to electric cars is expected to create opportunities in the longer term, but will impact jobs in the near term, Denner said.

He said 10 workers are required to make a diesel injection system, three for a gasoline system, and one to produce an electric motor. With that, Bosch will make staff adjustments wherever necessary, including shorter working hours, voluntary redundancy and severance packages.

The company has yet to provide a figure for global headcount reductions, though. Last year, Bosch trimmed its workforce by 6,800 employees to 402,800, with 2,000 jobs cut in Germany and 3,600 positions reduced in the Asia Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Bosch’s revenue from Mobility Services, its biggest division, was flat at 47 billion euros (RM211.85 billion). Moving forward, Bosch plans to exceed 1 billion euros (RM4.51 billion) in sales from electric car components this year, and will set aside 500 million euros (RM2.25 billion) for electromobility investments throughout the year. It will also start production of long-range LIDAR, a new sensor category, and begin production of hydrogen fuel cells in 2022.