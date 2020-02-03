In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 3 February 2020 11:45 am / 2 comments

Mercedes-Benz Thailand has revised the engine offerings of some of its two-door models for the 2020 model year, with the C205 C-Class Coupe as well as the C238 E-Class Coupe and A238 E-Class Cabriolet being those involved.

In Thailand, the C-Class Coupe is now available in a sole C 200 Coupe AMG Dynamic variant priced at 3.45 million baht. The new engine used here is a M274 DE20 LA 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit, which serves up 204 PS (201 hp) and 300 Nm of torque.

This replaces the previous mild hybrid setup used that featured a M264 E15 DEH LA 1.5 litre turbo three-cylinder and a 48-volt electrical system with 184 PS (181 hp) and 280 Nm. Performance-wise, the larger-capacity engine allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.2 seconds compared to the mild hybrid’s 7.9 seconds.

The mild hybrid powertrain is still found in our Malaysian-spec C 200 Coupe AMG Line launched in November 2018, but given the engine swap that has occurred in Thailand, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think that Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) might consider doing the same for not just the C-Class Coupe, but also the sedan version of the C-Class here.

While the C-Class Coupe is now without a mild hybrid system in Thailand, it’s the opposite case for the E-Class duo. The Thailand-spec E 200 Coupe AMG Dynamic – priced at 4.44 million baht – now comes with a M264 E20 DEH LA 2.0 litre turbo four-pot with EQ Boost for 197 PS (194 hp) and 320 Nm.

Meanwhile, the E 300 Cabriolet AMG Dynamic – priced at 5.44 million baht – gets the same M264 setup albeit in a higher state of tune – 258 PS (254 hp) and 370 Nm. The M264 supersedes the non-mild hybrid M274 DE20 LA 2.0 litre unit.