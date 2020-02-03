In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Danny Tan / 3 February 2020 3:15 pm / 0 comments

The Suzuki XL7, the SUV-styled version of the Suzuki Ertiga MPV, will be launching in Indonesia at the end of this month, according to local reports. The XL7 is essentially the XL6 that surfaced in India in August 2019, but without the option of middle row captain chairs – it retains seven seats, hence the XL7 name.

According to Autonetmagz, the XL7 will roll out from Suzuki’s Indonesian factory in Cikarang, and will not be a CBU import from India like the Baleno, Ignis and SX4 S-Cross, all of which are lower volume models. The XL7 will rival SUV-styled three-row Low MPVs such as the Honda BR-V, Toyota Rush/Daihatsu Terios and the fresh Mitsubishi Xpander Cross.

The XL7’s face is rather differentiated from the Ertiga, and it gets SUV-inspired gear such as black plastic cladding on the lower edges of the car, silver “skid plates” front and back, roof rails and a small piece of trim at the base of the A pillars, mimicking vents.

Word is that the XL7 will launch in three variants – Alpha, Beta, dan Zeta – powered by the same K15B 1.5 litre NA petrol engine as the regular Ertiga. As mentioned, there will be no centre row individual seats, but selling points include LED headlamps with DRLs, rear LED signatures and a Smart e-Mirror.

The top-spec car will have a two-tone interior option, while the safety kit list includes ABS, EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control and a reverse camera. What do you think of the XL7 next to our Perodua Aruz?