4 February 2020

Ford has unveiled the Troller TX4 Automatic, a 4×4 off-roader that is exclusive to the South American market. This is the beefed-up version of the Troller T4 that was also a Brazil-only model, and here the Troller TX4 get additional equipment for improved off-roading capability. As standard the Troller 4×4 comes with steel bumpers front and rear, side steps, snorkel air intake, LED headlamps and Pirelli Scorpion MTR tyres measuring 245/45R17.

The Troller TX4 gets a unique two-tone colour pairing, where the main Navy Blue colour on the vehicle’s front grille, hood, roof, snorkel and tailgate is paired is a choice of either Trancoso Brown, Maragogi Green or Frosted Silver. Motive power for the Troller TX4 comes courtesy of Ford’s long-serving Duratorq 3.2 litre inline-five cylinder diesel, which produces 200 hp and 470 Nm of torque.

Paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox, its electronically controlled 4×4 driveline offers the choice of 2WD, 4WD and low-range 4WD, with a shift-on-the-fly selector that enables 4WD selection at speeds of up to 120 km/h. The Troller TX4 also gets a locking rear differential which can be activated from a button within the cabin, which aids traction on slippery surfaces.

Interior equipment for the Ford Troller TX4 includes a JBL Harman 6.75-inch infotainment setup with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone air-conditioning, electric windows and mirrors, alarm, split-folding rear seats, 12-volt power socket as well as preparation for the installation of off-road navigation devices as well as other accessories. Additional colour inside the Troller TX4 comes courtesy of orange accents on the air vents, door panels and seat stitching.

Not only is the Ford Troller TX4 specific to the South American market, the body-on-frame off-roader has also been developed by Ford’s Brazilian division, which saw the Troller undergo testing in various regions of the country for testing in terrain including sand dunes, mud, gravel, water and eroding soil among others, according to Ford.

The production facility in Horizonte, Ceará for the Troller also underwent upgrading with the creation of a modification centre to accommodate the installation of new off-road equipment, the company said. For the Brazilian market, the Ford Troller 4×4 Automatic starts from 167,530 Brazilian Real (RM162,249).