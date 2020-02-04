In Cars, Hyundai, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 4 February 2020 11:54 am / 0 comments

Hyundai previously announced that its upcoming pick-up truck – called the Santa Cruz – will be built at its Montgomery plant in Alabama, United States from 2021. Now, we have the first spyshots of a heavily-camouflaged prototype as it undergoes cold-weather testing before its inevitable debut.

Unlike the similarly-named concept that previewed the model, Hyundai appears to have opted for a double-cab layout instead of the concept’s extended-cab configuration. Based on the photos, we also see Hyundai’s corporate grille at the front, which is flanked by slim headlights that have larger driving lamps below them.

Moving down the sides of the vehicle, the window lines appear to mimic those on the Santa Fe SUV, with a distinctive kink near the C-pillars. To make room for the bed at the rear, the doors are noticeably shorter, and the overall size of the pick-up appears rather subdued although it will likely be larger than the concept.

Rumours indicate the Santa Cruz will have some connection to the SUV, and if true, will likely debut with the same engine options. These include a 2.4 litre four-cylinder with 185 hp or a 2.0 litre turbocharged unit packing 238 hp. Other reports point towards a ladder-frame chassis – more appropriate for a pick-up – instead of unibody construction.

For now, specific details about the Santa Cruz remain a mystery, and this includes the date of reveal. Given that production is only scheduled to begin next year, we can expect an official debut to take place later this year.

GALLERY: Hyundai Santa Cruz Crossover Truck Concept