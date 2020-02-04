In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Danny Tan / 4 February 2020 3:08 pm / 0 comments

In what is a first in the local automotive scene, TC Euro Cars (TCEC) has launched the Renault E-Store in Malaysia, where buying or subscribing can be done at home, or anywhere for that matter. This is via the ‘Buy a Renault’ and ‘Subscribe’ features on the Renault Malaysia official website.

The Renault franchise holder calls this a “revolutionary end-to-end digital journey” where one can do it all from arranging for test drives to taking delivery of their new car online.

“We are proud to be an e-commerce first automotive brand. With the new Renault E-Store and more new offerings to come, we believe that we are leading the charge in digitalising the customer journey and at the same time disrupting the industry,” said Nicholas Tan, chairman of TCEC.

Here’s how it works. By logging on to the Renault Malaysia website, one can select the car model and colour, make the booking fee payment, submit necessary documents, submit trade-in valuation details, provide bank loan preferences, view the status of their new vehicle and indicate preference of collection. The latter can be at a Renault showroom or delivery to a location of choice, at an additional fee.

TCEC says that dedicated Renault agents are on hand to guide buyers through every step of the online process.

You would also know by now that Renault is pioneering the car subscription model in Malaysia, and the process is also now digital. Logging in will allow subscribers to select a Renault model, upload supporting documents, view application status, submit payment and security deposit, and manage monthly payments. Those on the Switch plan will be able to request and manage their Switch vehicles online. More on Renault Subscription here.

Even if you just want to test drive a Renault, appointments can be made online. For the Captur, customers can arrange for a “hassle-free, pressure-free” three-hour test drive without an accompanying sales person. Made available through TCEC’s partnership with GoCar, this test drive experience is available at over 250 locations nationwide.

To celebrate the launch of the Renault E-Store, TCEC is extending a ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ offer for the first 50 customers who purchase online. Each of these early bird online customers will receive a free six-month subscription of the Captur. The subscription is transferable within family members.