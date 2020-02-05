In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 February 2020 1:00 pm / 0 comments

Entering 2020, the Yamaha NVX 155 now comes with new graphics for this year’s colours of yellow, red and blue. Pricing from Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) for this very popular 155 cc scooter is now RM10,088, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Since its launch in Malaysia in 2017, this is the second time HLYM has updated the NVX 155, with the first colour revision coming at the end of 2019. Aside from that, there have been several special editions such as the GP edition in 2017 and 2017 and the Doxou.

Mechanicals for the NVX 155 remain the same, with the 155 cc, single-cylinder mill producing 14.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The liquid-cooled mill comes with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) with fuelling by EFI and power getting to the ground via automatic transmission and belt final drive.

Since 2019, the NVX 155 has come fitted with rear shock absorbers using reservoirs to improve handling while the front maintains the use of conventional telescopic shock absorbers. Standard fitment is front-wheel ABS on a hydraulic disc brake while the rear wheel has a drum brake.

A 25-litre storage compartment is found under the seat, along with a USB slot for the rider’s electronics. The instrument panel is a backlit, monochrome LCD display and keyless start is part of the rider conveniences.