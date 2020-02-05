In Cars, International News, Kia / By Danny Tan / 5 February 2020 5:25 pm / 0 comments

Kia has revealed the Sonet concept at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi. Kia says that the showcar previews a global compact SUV that will launch in the Indian market in the second half of this year.

Designed for the young, social, connected and tech-savvy, the Sonet’s design highlights include Kia’s signature ‘tiger nose’ grille, stepwell geometry within the grille mesh, ‘tiger eyeline’ LED daytime running lights, and full-width rear signature lighting. There are also red accent strips at the front, rear, sides and wheels.

Kia says that cabin highlights include a 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation system with UVO Connect, a Bose premium audio system, and an intelligent manual transmission (iMT is Kia’s name for AMT).

While it’s described as global, the concept car’s sub-4m length means that India is a primary market. There, the Kia will take on the related Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and the Ford Ecosport, among other pint-sized SUVs. Kia hints at best-in-class interior space.

Word is that the production Sonet will mirror the powertrain options of the Venue. That car comes with a 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbodiesel. Befitting its more dynamic image, the Kia is said to come with a sportier suspension setup than the Venue.