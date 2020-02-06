In Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mick Chan / 6 February 2020 7:39 pm / 0 comments

With its refreshed look as part of updates to be in line with Ducati corporate identity, the Ducati Petaling Jaya showroom has been relocated slightly to the front of the row ahead of the Naza Automall facing the Federal Highway, giving it better prominence compared to its previous location at the end of the access road. This is now the second-largest Ducati showroom in Southeast Asia, says the company.

This renovated facility also houses one of the largest Ducati service areas in Asia spanning 5,009 sq ft as part of Ducati Petaling Jaya’s built-up area of 16,339 sq ft, while the service centre features eight work bays in order to accommodate the service of 450 bikes a month.

Customers and the visiting public are promised a premium experience from the refreshed setup that has been given a RM1.5 million update, where the latest Ducati corporate identity comprises experential sections including distinct areas for apparel as well as for accessories, while the Scrambler sub-brand also gets its own section dubbed the Scrambler Camp, also with the brand’s own range of apparel and accessories.

In terms of future growth plans for the Italian marque, plans are afoot for the opening of a new flagship showroom at a prominent location, while further expansion plans include the opening of a new showroom in the Southern region by the second half of this year, said the deputy group CEO for the automotive group in Naza Corporation Holdings, Datuk Nik Hamdam Nik Hassan.

The Ducati Petaling Jaya showroom is open seven days a week, albeit with different operating hours on weekends; this is open 9am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 10 am to 5pm on Sundays. The aftersales department operates 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays and a half-day on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm, and is closed on Sundays.