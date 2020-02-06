In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 6 February 2020 11:05 am / 0 comments

Round 3 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival will be happening in Penang next weekend, February 15-16. The race at Stadium Batu Kawan will be the penultimate round and the final one to be on a street circuit. The season finale will be at the Sepang International Circuit in April.

“Penang can essentially make or break a driver’s championship campaign this season. For some, it will be the last chance to capitalise on their experience competing on a street circuit and hopefully build an almost unassailable lead in the championship. For others, it will be about fighting to narrow the gap in order to keep their championship hopes alive, enough to cause an upset when the racing moves to a permanent circuit,” said Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia’s chief motorsports officer Akio Takeyama

In the pro Super Sporting class, Malaysia’s “Drift King” Tengku Djan Ley currently leads the standings with 36 points, eight points ahead of Laser Motor’s Mark Darwin. Kenny Lee a further point behind.

The Sporting class is even more tightly contested with 17 drivers on the grid. Leading the charge is S&D Tama Motorsports man Tom Goh with 28 points, two ahead of TGR debutante Haji Sutan Mustaffa Salihin. One point behind him is Crestmax Motorsport’s Adam Khalid followed by another TGR newcomer Bradley Benedict Anthony with 22 points.

As for the Promotional class for celebrities, TV presenter and comedian Nabil Ahmad has a four point advantage over Season 1 champion Shawn Lee at 28 points, and singer Khai Bahar in third position. A total of 10 local celebrities will line-up on the grid in Penang, and the list includes Diana Danielle, Janna Nick, Shukri Yahaya, Nabila Razali, Wany Hasrita, Ain Edruce and Syafiq Kyle.

“The excitement of the TGR Festival is not confined to thrills and spills on the track, but includes so many activities for the family. It will feature the display and test drive of Toyota’s fleet of vehicles, a drift performance, a racing simulator challenge, stage games, celebrity performances, lucky draws, merchandise sale and a Super Fans Signing Session for a chance to mingle with the Promotional class celebrities. Also on display will be the flagship GR Supra!” said UMW Toyota Motor president Ravindran K.

For those who want to work up a sweat, or if you just want to experience the track (on foot), there will be a fun run on the circuit as well as a zumba session on Sunday. Registration is free, with goodie bags limited to the first 500 participants.

One make race aside, car fans can feast their eyes on a Super GT race car. By the way, Japan’s Super GT series is coming back to Malaysia and the Sepang race will be in July. Other displays include a mint condition 1968 Toyota KE 10, a retro display by Art of Speed and motorcycles from Harley Davidson, Aprilia, Vespa and Moto Guzzi. Kids can enjoy the Hot Wheels sale (adults too, of course) and a Nerf gun competition.

Once again, the TGR Festival in Penang kicks off from 9am on February 15. Entrance is free.