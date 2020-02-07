In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 February 2020 12:16 pm / 0 comments

Even though the Ford GT made its debut a few years ago, the Blue Oval hasn’t stopped development work on its flagship sports car, and has released a slew of upgrades for the 2020 model year. These include more power, a new exhaust system as well as two new appearance options for customers to choose from.

Starting with what’s under the hood, the GT’s 3.5 litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine now makes 660 hp, which is a 13 hp gain from previous models. Ford says the revised engine calibration also sees a broader torque band, and the mill benefits from features developed for the track-only GT Mk II, including gallery-cooled pistons and higher-energy ignition coils.

The 2020 GT also gets additional engine cooling and airflow updates, which sees redesigned air ducts on the buttress that increases air flow by 50%, while larger intercoolers help to keep charge air temperatures cooler.

The powertrain revisions also include a new Akrapovic titanium exhaust system that now comes as standard, shaving four kilograms over the previous system while providing a more pleasing engine note. Other changes sees increased suspension damping in track mode to enhance handling and body control, particularly on high-speed transient sections of circuits.

If those changes aren’t appealing enough, maybe the Liquid Carbon edition will do the trick. For those who want to show off the GT’s carbon-fibre body, the new trim level comes with a special clearcoat that clearly showcases the GT’s unique carbon-fibre weave.

The Liquid Carbon spec sheet also includes carbon-fibre wheels as standard, and owners can opt for titanium lugnuts, six-point racing harness anchors, five interior options, five brake caliper finishes and body stripes.

Customers who prefer the iconic Gulf livery seen on the Le Mans-winning GT40 will be glad to know the design has been tweaked to include a black pinstripe to divide the distinct blue and orange colours. Additionally, carbon-fibre wheels are also offered in lieu of the aluminium-alloy units.