The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas facelift has made its debut at this year’s Chicago Auto Show, bringing with it a number of styling and equipment revisions. Assembled at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee factory alongside the Passat and Atlas Cross Sport, the seven-seat SUV will begin arriving in United States dealerships in spring.

On the outside, the new Atlas is nearly three inches (76 mm) longer than before, largely thanks to its new bumper designs. Just like on the Atlas Cross Sport, there’s now a three-bar grille that meets seamlessly with the redesigned LED headlamps, which feature a new daylight running light signature.

There’s also a new mesh inlay for the upper and lower intakes, the latter being highlighted by a contrast-coloured trim piece that is flanked by sculpted “inlets.” Moving to the rear, LED taillights now come as standard, while the lower apron no longer features the grey-coloured “bridge” linking the faux exhaust outlets.

Look a little closer and you’ll see there’s now a thin red strip in place of the chrome line found on the pre-facelift model. Models with the R-Line package will come with a sportier bumper design, side skirts, dedicated R-Line badging and a choice of 20- or 21-inch aluminium-alloy wheels.

Upgrades to the interior include a new steering wheel (with the new VW logo), contrast stitching for the leather upholstery, an eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system, while the Digital Cockpit (digital instrument cluster) is now joined by temperature and fuel gauges.

Other available features include a Fender premium audio system, ambient lighting, triple-zone Climatronic climate control, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless charging and remote start. There’s also a variety of connected services offered through the Car-Net telematics system, which provides owners access to an updated mobile app, no-charge services for five years and other subscription options.

As for driver-assistance systems, the Atlas comes as standard with Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert, with Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Assist, Park Distance Control, Park Assist, and Area View also available. Traffic Jam Assist and Dynamic Road Sign Display, first offered on the Atlas Cross Sport, are offered as well.

Powering the Atlas is the same two engines as before – a 2.0 litre four-cylinder TSI turbocharged engine that develops 238 PS (235 hp) and 350 Nm of torque, along with a 3.6 litre VR6 unit with 280 PS (276 hp) and 360 Nm. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed transmission, with power being sent to the front wheels, or to all four via the brand’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

New for the facelift is the option to pair the 2.0 litre turbo engine with 4Motion, as is the availability of the four-cylinder engine on top trims. Models with the V6 can tow up to (2,268 kg) 5,000 pounds when equipped with the V6 Towing Package.