7 February 2020

The concession holder for the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) has announced a partial closure of the Jalan Kuching interchange (northbound) to make way for the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2020 cycling event.

The closure will be for one hour from 1.40pm to 2.40pm on February 10 (Monday afternoon) to give way to the fourth leg of the cycling event, which will see riders head to Genting Highlands from Putrajaya. The cyclists will pass Jalan Kuching to Selayang.

The closure will affect traffic from Jalan Duta and Sprint on the DUKE heading to Jalan Kuching and Selayang (exit 3302) and traffic from KL city entering DUKE via the intersection (exit 3302).

The concessionaire is advising motorists to use alternative routes – Sri Damansara Link via the Segambut toll plaza for those heading to Kepong/Selayang, Jalan Ipoh exit via the Batu toll plaza for those heading to Jalan Ipoh/Kepong/Selayang, and Karak Link via the Sentul Pasar toll plaza for those heading to Batu Muda/Gombak/Batu Caves.