7 February 2020

Several roads in Kuala Lumpur will be closed in stages over five days in conjunction with Thaipusam celebrations this year, the New Straits Times reports.

The chariot processsion departed the Sri Maha Mariamman temple at Jalan Tun H.S. Lee at 10pm last night, as is expected to arrive at Batu Caves at 3pm today, said city traffic enforcement and investigation department chief assistant commissioner Zulkefly Yahya.

The procession will follow the route the covers Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, Jalan Sultan, Jalan Pudu, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Leboh Ampang, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Perhentian, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Ipoh Batu 5, before arriving at Batu Caves.

The return trip for the procession from Batu Caves will commence at 4pm on Sunday, and is then expected to arrive at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee at 5am the following day, Monday.

The procession back into the city from the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves will pass through Jalan Ipoh Batu 5, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Perhentian, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Leboh Ampang, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Sultan, Jalan Hang Kasturi, Jalan Hang Lekir and then arriving at its destination on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee.