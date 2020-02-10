In Cars, Citroën, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 February 2020 12:38 pm / 0 comments

Citroen has teased a new electric vehicle in two teaser videos that place a lot of emphasis on electrical outlets being a vital aspect of our daily lives, hinting at a new electric vehicle on the way.

In both videos, a mysterious vehicle is shown at the end, with one of them stating there will be more to come on February 27, while the other ends with the script, “for 100 years, Citroen has made automobiles accessible to all. In 2020, Citroen will make electric available to all.”

There’s not a lot of information about the vehicle for now, but based on the videos, it will likely feature an electric powertrain, albeit packaged in an unconventional body. Based on what we can see, the EV will feature a blocky front end with a fully enclosed grille, an illuminated Citroen logo and circular headlamps.

It certainly looks unlike anything else in the French carmaker’s range of vehicle, although it does remind us of the Ami One concept. The compact two-seat concept first made its debut last year, and was billed an electric urban mobility solution with a range of up to 100 km and top speed of 45 km/h.

Reports indicate the unknown Citroen EV will be a direct competitor to the smart EQ fortwo, but we’ll only find out more in approximately three weeks.