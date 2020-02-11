In Cars, Fiat, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 February 2020 12:29 pm / 1 comment

Fiat has released the first teaser of the new Strada, a compact pick-up truck that is designed to sit below the larger Toro. The Italian carmaker’s Brazilian division has yet to reveal any specifics about the new model, which will reportedly debut at the Sao Paulo Auto Show in November as a 2021 model year vehicle.

Based on the sole image provided, the finished product looks to inspired by its larger sibling, as suggested by the visible profile as well as the shape of the slim headlamps and wraparound taillights. The new model will certainly grow in size compared to the original Strada, but not until it overlaps with the Toro.

Reports indicate the Strada will ride on a modified version of the Argo’s Small MP1 platform with a longer wheelbase and other components designed specifically for it. While the shadowy vehicle shown here comes in a crew cab, four-door configuration, a single cab, two-door option will likely be offered, just like with the current Strada.

Engine-wise, it is rumoured the Strada will be powered by a 1.3 litre FireFly four-cylinder engine with 101 PS (100 hp), with the option of a turbocharged version for more power. Base models should get a manual gearbox while higher-spec variants will come with an automatic transmission.