In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 11 February 2020 2:11 pm / 0 comments

Nissan has announced that will temporarily stop production at its plant in Kyushu, Japan, due to parts supply issues caused by the coronavirus outbreak that has paralysed manufacturing in China. Nissan will be the first in Japan to do so and the second outside of China after Hyundai in South Korea.

In a statement, Nissan said that output would be affected on February 14 and 17 due to parts supply shortages of from China. This measure could impact production of around 3,000 vehicles, Nikkei reported. Two production lines would be halted on Valentines Day, while another line, which mainly makes cars for export, would be stopped on February 17.

Nissan’s plant in southwestern Japan rolls out models such as the Serena MPV for the domestic market and the Rogue SUV (we know it as the X-Trail), the brand’s top-selling car in the US. The plant has an annual capacity of 530,000 units.

Over in China, Nissan said that it was preparing to restart production there earliest from February 17 at its plants in Huadu (Guangdong province) and Dalian (Liaoning province). Restart dates for the other plants had yet to be confirmed.

It’s tough times for carmakers, and the current coronavirus outbreak doesn’t help. Last week, Hyundai announced that it will be suspending production in its home base of South Korea due to parts supply disruption from China. More recently, Jaguar Land Rover said that it will reduce or stop production on certain days at two of its UK factories over the next few weeks. although that’s caused by reduced demand and not the 2019 nCOV.