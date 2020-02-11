In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 11 February 2020 10:51 am / 0 comments

The 2.0 litre variant of the A90 Toyota GR Supra will make its entry into the United States market just ahead of this year’s running of the Daytona 500, according to a video teaser posted by Toyota. This is backed by the California Air Resources Board certification of the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine for sale in the American state, according to Motor Trend.

The filing of the 2.0 litre Supra’s certification by CARB is indicative because California has among the strictest emissions regulations in the United States, which means that being approved for sale in that state will also give it the green light for the rest on the country.

This engine, given its BMW origin, also powers the G29 BMW Z4 sDrive30i and the G20 BMW 330i, producing 258 hp between 5,000 rpm and 6,500 rpm, and 400 Nm of torque between 1,550 rpm and 4,400 rpm, sent to the rear wheels via a ZF 8HP51 eight-speed automatic transmission.

Known in Japan as the SZ-R, the 2.0 litre turbo four variant does the 0-100 km/h run is elapsed in 5.2 seconds. By comparison, the 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six Supra does the same acceleration benchmark in 4.3 seconds, and onwards to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Exhaust CO2 emissions are 172 g/km on the WLTP test cycle, with combined fuel consumption rated at 6.3 l/100 km on the NEDC cycle. The four-pot saves 100 kg over the inline-six version for a kerb weight of 1,395 kg, and helps attain an ideal 50:50 weight distribution, says Toyota.

This 2.0 litre Supra first arrived in Europe last month, which brought with it a Fuji Speedway variant limited to 200 units. Meanwhile, the 340 PS/500 Nm 3.0 litre A90 GR Supra arrived in Malaysia last September with a price tag of RM568,000 for the sole GTS trim level.

Toyota x Daytona 500 We're racing into the new year with exciting news about the upcoming 2021 Toyota GR Supra! See it LIVE at the Daytona 500 on Thursday, 2/13. RSVP now: https://toyota.us/2SetgFH Posted by Toyota USA on Isnin, 10 Februari 2020

GALLERY: 2.0 litre Toyota GR Supra