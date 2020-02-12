In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 February 2020 12:34 pm / 0 comments

During the recent MotoGP Winter Test at Sepang International Circuit, Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT), showed its 2020 racing livery. After coming in fourth overall in the manufacturer’s standings, Petronas Yamaha SRT has won the accolade of best privateer team.

The team’s two riders, Fabio Quartararo from France and Spaniard Franco Morbidelli have also stamped their mark on the grid during the previous season, coming in fifth and tenth respectively in the rider’s championship. Quartararo was also crowned best rookie in 2019 as well as best privateer rider.

For this year’s season, SRT is looking strong with Quartararo posting fastest test lap in Sepang at 1’58.439. Meanwhile, Morbidelli was more focused during testing on detailed aspects of the Yamaha YZR-M1’s performance, notably front end vibration.

“In general I think the testing has gone well. Although we should not be focusing too much on the lap times. Psychologically, it is good to have the fastest rider and for the other racers to see this,” said Petronas Yamaha SRT team principal Datuk Razlan Razali.

“We are working hard to improve on the bike’s top speed and we hope in Qatar we will be taking steps forward. My target for now has changed a little; we want to be faster over race distance as we know now, for one lap, we already have the speed,” said Quartararo.