In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 February 2020 1:16 pm / 0 comments

Paying homage to its history in Motorcycle Grand Prix racing is Team Suzuki Ecstar with the unveiling of the 2020 Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP race bike. Decked out in a silver and blue colour scheme, the race graphics hark back to Suzuki’s involvement in international motorcycle racing.

2020 is the 60th year Suzuki is present in two-wheeled motorsports. It all began in 1960, when Suzuki participated in the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (IoMT) with the first Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) appearance happening two years later when Ernest Degner won the 50 cc championship.

Fielding an all Spanish team with riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins, Suzuki hopes the GSX-RR will bring more wins in 2020. The previous season, Rins took fourth place in the championship standings while team mate Mir came in twelfth.

“We have developed a new engine specification that is favoured by our test rider Sylvain Guintoli as well as riders Rins and Mir during our testing in Jerez. There is a great chance this configuration will be the base of the motorcycle we will test in Sepang and Qatar before the racing season begins,” said Suzuki team technical manager Ken Kawauchi.

“During the winter season, we have come up with new solutions for the suspension and chassis, also the electronics. The fairing also plays an important role and we are testing several designs that we hope will provide overall improvement,” Kawauchi said.