12 February 2020

Updated for this year is the 2020 Triumph Street Triple 765R, following in the footsteps of the 765RS, launched last year. As per the RS, the 765R now comes with revised head cowl and the same LED headlight design.

The 765 cc, three-cylinder power plant on the 765R is now Euro 5 compliant and produces 118 PS at 12,000 rpm with torque rated at 77 Nm at 9,400 rpm. This compares against the 123 PS at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of torque of the 765RS version with better engine response on the 765R coming from a 7% reduction in rotational inertia.

Also part of the 765R’s standard equipment is an up-and-down quickshifter on the six-speed gearbox plus shift-assist clutch. Braking uses Brembo M4.32 four-piston callipers clamping 310 mm floating discs on the front wheel and a single-piston Brembo calliper at the back with two-channel ABS as standard.

While the 765RS gets Showa BPF full-adjustable forks, the 765 R comes with 41 mm upside-down Showa SF-BPF forks with compression and rebound adjustment in separate legs. As for the monoshock, the 765R uses a Showa unit with adjustable compression and rebound damping and preload.

Inside the cockpit, the 765R uses a combination monochrome LCD display with analogue tachometer and ride-by-wire gives three ride modes – Sport, Road and Rain – along with traction control. Along with the standard fitment Pirelli Rosso III tyres, the 765R also comes with low ride height option the brings seat height down to 780 mm from the standard 825 mm.

Dry weight is claimed to be 168.4 kg, versus the 166 kg dry weight of the 765RS and fuel is carried in a 17.4-litre tank. There are two colour options for the 2020 Triumph Street Triple 765R – Sapphire Black and Matt Silver Ice. In Malaysia, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple 765RS retails for RM67,900.