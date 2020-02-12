In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 February 2020 9:56 am / 0 comments

The popularity of manual transmissions continued to decline in 2019, at least in the United States. For the first time, car buyers in the country bought more electric cars than a vehicle that required its driver to shift their own gears.

Introducing figures to the discussion, of the approximately 17.1 million vehicles delivered last year, only 1.1% of Americans who bought a new car opted for a manual transmission, reported J.D. Power. Meanwhile, EVs made up 1.6% of sales in 2019, which is marginally (but still more) by comparison. In the year prior (2018), manuals commanded a thin advantage over EVs (1.6% versus 1.5%).

This trend will continue to linger on as carmakers continue to reduce the number of cars available with a manual transmission. While EVs may be relatively more expensive compared to conventional cars with a manual, the federal tax credit provided by the US government gives buyers an incentive to go electric, further compounding the matter.

Additionally, a shift in focus to develop and launch new EVs to meet emission regulations will only see manuals be phased out further, which could see its market share dip under the 1% mark in the early 2020s. Thankfully, not all carmakers are abandoning the manual transmission, but for just how much longer, that remains to be seen.