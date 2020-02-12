The popularity of manual transmissions continued to decline in 2019, at least in the United States. For the first time, car buyers in the country bought more electric cars than a vehicle that required its driver to shift their own gears.
Introducing figures to the discussion, of the approximately 17.1 million vehicles delivered last year, only 1.1% of Americans who bought a new car opted for a manual transmission, reported J.D. Power. Meanwhile, EVs made up 1.6% of sales in 2019, which is marginally (but still more) by comparison. In the year prior (2018), manuals commanded a thin advantage over EVs (1.6% versus 1.5%).
This trend will continue to linger on as carmakers continue to reduce the number of cars available with a manual transmission. While EVs may be relatively more expensive compared to conventional cars with a manual, the federal tax credit provided by the US government gives buyers an incentive to go electric, further compounding the matter.
Additionally, a shift in focus to develop and launch new EVs to meet emission regulations will only see manuals be phased out further, which could see its market share dip under the 1% mark in the early 2020s. Thankfully, not all carmakers are abandoning the manual transmission, but for just how much longer, that remains to be seen.