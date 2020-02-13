In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 13 February 2020 10:51 am / 0 comments

A forbidden fruit this generation (ultra rare N model aside), the Hyundai i30 has been practically unchanged since 2016, so a bit of housekeeping is in order to keep this C-segment hatchback looking fresh. And that’s exactly what it will receive, as the facelift will bow out at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show next month.

This teaser sketch hints of a fairly substantial makeover, including a much larger grille lifted from the new Sonata, along with new LED headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights. The sizeable front air intakes and black L-shaped corner fins are hallmarks of the N Line package that is shown here, and one can also expect a redesigned rear bumper, new tail lights and a revised range of 16-, 17- and 18-inch wheels.

Hyundai also says there will be changes on the inside, such as a digital instrument display and a larger 10.25-inch centre display that has already appeared in other Hyundai and Kia models. The facelift will also see the arrival of the N Line trim on the Tourer wagon, making it available on all body styles for the first time.

Beyond that, the changes should be fairly minor, with the i30 expected to soldier on with 1.0 litre and 1.4 litre naturally-aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines, along with the latest 1.6 litre Smartstream turbodiesel. Hatchback and Fastback models top out with the i30 N, which comes with a 2.0 litre turbo petrol mill that currently produces 275 PS and 353 Nm with the Performance Package equipped.