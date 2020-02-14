In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 February 2020 6:29 pm / 0 comments

Having its first world presentation last week in Indonesia, the Repsol Honda Team presents its racing livery for the 2020 MotoGP Season. During the Winter Test in Sepang, brothers Marc and Alex Marquez, race numbers #93 and #73, respectively, showed strongly.

However, despite what is shown in the gallery below, the Spanish brothers’ RC213V may yet change configuration ahead of the first race in Qatar, notably in aerodynamics as well as technical specification. The first race of the 2020 season takes place at Losail circuit on March 6 to 8 but there is still one more test session to go.

For this season, reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc is joined by younger brother Alex. Alex is a two-time champion in his own right in Moto2 and Moto3.

According to Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig, it is still too early in the season to tell how the team will do. Marc has said his wish to is win the world championship but is aware the competition has improved over the previous year and closing in on his heels.

Marc is recovering from a shoulder operation after aggravating a shoulder injury during the Jerez test in 2019. As for Alex, Puig said he is showing daily improvement which will, from his experience, be good for a sixth or seventh place in the championship although it is early days yet.