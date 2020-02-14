In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 14 February 2020 3:18 pm / 0 comments

No stranger to the world of art, BMW is presenting a new collaboration at the second Frieze Los Angeles art fair this week – an M2 Competition painted by renown graffiti artist Futura 2000. While not officially a BMW Art Car per se, this one goes one further as it will spawn two more affiliated vehicles, along with a limited edition model that will be offered to the buying public.

The first show car sports white paint flecks, white lines that appear to resemble lighting bolts, as well as saw blade graphics throughout the exterior. The theme is repeated on the decorative interior trim, while the seats are upholstered in black and white Dakota leather with polar blue perforations and stitching. There’s also Alcantara trim on the door cards and steering wheel, the latter with a grey 12 o’clock marker.

A similar interior will be fitted to the limited edition models, which will also bear unique door sill plates featuring Futura 2000’s signature and the serial number of the 500-unit run. The exterior will get a reduced version of the show car’s paint job, which will appear on the front and rear aprons and side sills. Bear in mind that as the cars will be individually hand painted, the designs may vary from car to car. Finishing off the aesthetic are black 19-inch five Y-spoke alloy wheels.

The rest of the car remains unchanged, so power continues to come from an S55 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged straight-six, producing a heady 410 PS and 550 Nm of torque. All this is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (a six-speed manual is available on the standard M2 Competition), allowing it to get from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.