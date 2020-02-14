In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 February 2020 10:23 am / 15 comments

It is being proposed that drivers who are found guilty driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI), and driving dangerously causing death, face up to 20 years jail, said minister in the prime minister’s department (law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong, reported by Bernama.

He said that the cabinet has by principle agreed with the suggestion of the transport ministry to impose a heavier sentence on such drivers.

“I leave it to the transport ministry to take steps to make it law in the Dewan Rakyat. Those who are careless or drunk have to take responsibility and be given the appropriate punishment if found guilty,” he told the media in Putrajaya yesterday.

On January 29, transport minister Anthony Loke said the Road Transport Act 1987 will be amended to give a heavier sentence to those who drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and drive dangerously resulting in death. He was reported saying that it involves amendments to three sections in the act, which are sections 41, 44 and 45.

Currently, DUI cases are charged under Section 41(1) that allows for jail of at least two years and maximum 10 years, and a fine not less than RM5,000 and maximum RM20,000.

Asked about the suggestion by some parties that drunk drivers that cause death be charged under Section 304 of the Penal Code for causing death without intent, Liew said that road offences are under the Road Transport Act 1987 and it depends on the court’s judgement after reviewing the prosecutor’s case.