It is being proposed that drivers who are found guilty driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI), and driving dangerously causing death, face up to 20 years jail, said minister in the prime minister’s department (law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong, reported by Bernama.
He said that the cabinet has by principle agreed with the suggestion of the transport ministry to impose a heavier sentence on such drivers.
“I leave it to the transport ministry to take steps to make it law in the Dewan Rakyat. Those who are careless or drunk have to take responsibility and be given the appropriate punishment if found guilty,” he told the media in Putrajaya yesterday.
On January 29, transport minister Anthony Loke said the Road Transport Act 1987 will be amended to give a heavier sentence to those who drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and drive dangerously resulting in death. He was reported saying that it involves amendments to three sections in the act, which are sections 41, 44 and 45.
Currently, DUI cases are charged under Section 41(1) that allows for jail of at least two years and maximum 10 years, and a fine not less than RM5,000 and maximum RM20,000.
Asked about the suggestion by some parties that drunk drivers that cause death be charged under Section 304 of the Penal Code for causing death without intent, Liew said that road offences are under the Road Transport Act 1987 and it depends on the court’s judgement after reviewing the prosecutor’s case.
Comments
good move, long overdue
In Islam, if you kill someone, you have to bear the living cost of the dead person’s parents and family until the end.
How about to increase the minimum fine to RM100k?
Malaysia have the harshest penalty for drug trafficking for decades and look at where we are at today. Heavier penalties are a populist proposal …but Mr Law Minister….do think of being effective instead by working with your other cabinet members for a holistic solution: focus on doing better deterrents/education/awareness from young by working together across different ministries to save Malaysians from dying on the roads daily.
Murderers kills someone and gets death penalty.
Drunk driver kills someone and only gets 20 years jail???
What PH justice is this?!
Maybe can follow other countries.. Once drunk man hit people in the street.. whole medical expenses must be paid by drunk man or woman including death or permanent loss, whole life treatment.. and their lost of family breadwinner income..
Please include motorcyclists too
the sentence is still too light. Causing death leaves a permanent lifelong mark in the victim’s family and friends. if the victim is the sole bread winner, the damage will be even greater. Also putting the reckless driver in prison for 20 years is also a waste of tax payer’s money. the law has already clearly stated that it’s a serious offence to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol. yet people still remain defiant. there are many ways now for these drunk people to go home whereby they can get an e-hailing car. in which they don’t do so and remain ignorant and defiant. A life that is loss cannot be replaced. it’s someone’s father, mother, sister, brother and relatives that this drunk drivers have killed and taken away from their families. The government should enforce death sentence for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. through death sentence, these drivers will think twice before they drink and drive. i believe victims’ family will agree that punishable by death is a fair sentence and good deterrent.
Car crashes or motorcycle crashes or heavy vehicle crashes under clumsiness carelessness goes unreported…All lumped into category of “Lost of Control”.
Typical knee jerk response.
How about enforcing existing laws strictly first before talking about heavier sentencing?
Good… Drink and drive is very dangerous…
WoW… Police sure happy with the news…
“You know, I know” BUT, I don’t know…
so many punishment, not effective, they can still escape during trial. best way is to disallow alcoholic drink or whatever drink that can cause drunken master in Malaysia
Death sentence
It’s a serious offence that should be taken seriously by all means. But jail time of 20 yrs? You are literally killing the accuse’s life, arent you? just slowly… with more social acceptance.
I welcome the stiffer penalties, but 20 years seems over the moon! We can bench mark against other countries with stiff penalties. More importantly, and as always, we need enforcement. No enforcement is as good as not having any laws….simply put even with stiffer penalties, if there is no enforcement, it is not a deterrent.
At the same time, increase the penalty for thos use handphones while driving too, or playing games while driving!
And please do carry out enforcement!