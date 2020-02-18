In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 18 February 2020 10:09 am / 0 comments

Audi has launched the RS4 Avant Bronze Edition for the UK market, featuring a stealthy look that’s contrasted with a – you guessed it – bronze sheen. Just 25 examples will be made, and it comes in the exclusive Vesuvius Grey paint and 20-inch bronze milled wheels.

Up front, things like the Singleframe grille, intake surrounds, roof rails, window surrounds, and rear details (like the Audi badge) are finished in gloss black, whereas the carbon-fibre lip spoiler, rear diffuser and side mirror caps are given the matte carbon-fibre treatment. The RS sport exhaust system is standard here, and the oval tailpipes are finished in black.

Inside, the car gets bronze contrast stitching over the black Fine Nappa leather sport seat. This luxurious leather is also used on the centre console and the armrests, which are also trimmed with bronze stitching, as are the leather-rimmed steering wheel and gear lever gaiter. Additional carbon-fibre details are used for the inlays, further adding visual contrast.

There’s more standard kit this time, which includes Advanced Key system, hands-free opening for the powered tailgate (revealing up to 1,495 litres of boot space), a 360-degree camera, and the top-of-the-line 755-watt, 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It also gets Matrix LED headlights, MMI Navigation Plus, massaging front seats, and Audi Phonebox wireless charging tray.

In terms of power, the RS4 Avant continues to be powered by the 2.9 litre biturbo V6 petrol unit producing 450 hp from 5,700 rpm to 6,700 rpm and 600 Nm of torque from 1,900 rpm to 5,000 rpm. An eight-speed automatic with lock-up clutch and quattro permanent all-wheel-drive are standard, and the sport differential on the rear axle (now standard) provides even more dynamic response.

There’s no change in output, so the 0-100 km/h sprint is still done in 4.1 seconds, whereas top speed can be raised from 250 km/h to 280 km/h via the RS dynamic package. The engine consumes 9.2 litres of fuel per 100 km (WLTP cycle), with a CO2 emissions of 208 g/km, representing a 17% drop in consumption when compared to the pre-facelift RS4 Avant.

The Audi RS4 Avant Bronze Edition is priced at £82,395 (RM444k), and the order books are now open. It’s the fourth RS4 member in the UK family, starting from the ‘regular’ RS4 Avant, RS4 Avant Carbon Black, and the RS4 Avant Vorsprung.