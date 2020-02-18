In Local News, Public Transport / By Jonathan Lee / 18 February 2020 5:23 pm / 0 comments

Touch ‘n Go eWallet has announced that it has entered a partnership with Express Rail Link (ERL) for its service to be used as a payment method for purchasing KLIA Express and KLIA Transit tickets. The cashless payment option will be offered over the counter, rather than at the gate as is the case with Touch ‘n Go cards.

As a celebratory offer, the company is also giving out a 15% discount on selected adult and child fares from now until June 30. The deal is also applicable for certain concession fares on KLIA Transit, specifically for senior citizens, students with Kad Diskaun Siswa 1Malaysia (KADS1M), as well as disabled passengers with a differently-abled person (OKU) card issued by the Department of Social Welfare Malaysia (JKMM).

“We are proud to have ERL as our partner as we share a similar vision to revolutionise the mobility category in Malaysia,” said TNG Digital CEO Ignatius Ong. “This partnership is in line with Touch ‘n Go eWallet’s ambition to champion safer and easier cashless transactions across every aspect of transportation for Malaysians, beginning with toll payment to street parking and even transit purchases for a seamless journey.”

Express Rail Link CEO Noormah Mohd Noor said, “ERL has been at the forefront of the cashless movement on public transport in Malaysia as we were the first to implement Touch ‘n Go contactless at the gate in 2011. As the fastest airport transfer in town, our partnership with TNG Digital fits ERL’s mission to provide a seamless travel experience that is fast, convenient, and now even more affordable.”

Noormah added that ERL is taking precautionary steps in an attempt to safeguard the public against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. “We are taking all necessary measures by tripling the cleaning frequency of high contact areas at stations, and using stronger disinfectants for cleaning and sanitising work. We hope with the precautionary measures in place and this attractive Touch ‘n Go eWallet offer, the public will continue to take the train for their airport transfers and work commuting.”

Touch ‘n Go eWallet said that its service is currently accepted at over 135,000 merchants nationwide, and that it has signed various partnerships in the field of mobility, including public transportation booking platforms, food delivery companies and car-sharing services.