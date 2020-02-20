In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 February 2020 11:35 am / 11 comments

It looks like the fifth-generation Honda City sedan could be joined by a hatchback version, as patent drawings of just such a model have been revealed by Canal Carros. The idea of a shortened City isn’t new, as a liftback version of the fourth-gen model called the Gienia exists, and is sold in China by Dongfeng Honda.

Based on the patent drawings, the new City hatchback looks identical to the sedan model from the front, as it shares the same headlamp, grille, bonnet and bumper design. The similarities continue down the car’s flanks with nearly identical window and character lines, the latter of which link the lighting clusters.

Of course, the most obvious difference is at the rear, which is now shorter and comes with a tailgate rather than a boot; this sees the roofline extend into a top-mounted spoiler and a rakish rear window. Like the sedan, the hatchback also sports horizontal taillights that carry a similar light signature, but they are now slimmer in size to match the tailgate. At first glance, you’d be forgiven to think you’re looking at the rear of a W177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

In terms of dimensions, the City sedan measures 4,553 mm, 1,748 mm wide, 1,467 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,589 mm. There are no figures for the hatchback yet, but it will likely be shorter than the sedan while retaining the same wheelbase.

As for engines, the City sedan’s 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit could be applied to the hatchback as well. On the sedan, the mill serves up 122 PS and 173 Nm, with drive going to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with seven virtual speeds.

There’s also a possibility that the latest Jazz Hybrid’s e:HEV powertrain could make its way into the hatchback, which consists of a 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors and a single fixed-gear ratio.

It’s unknown if the City hatchback will be offered in ASEAN markets or if it will be limited to certain markets (a direct replacement for the China-only Gienia, perhaps?). Should the former become a reality, the model would compete against the ASEAN Toyota Yaris (essentially a Vios hatchback) and other B-segment hatchbacks in region. However, where will that leave the Jazz? Tell us, would you prefer the Jazz or a City hatchback?