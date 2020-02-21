In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 February 2020 11:13 am / 1 comment

Malaysia will be going further down the biodiesel path, with B30 biodiesel to come by the year 2025. This was revealed by prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the launch of the 2020 National Automotive Policy (NAP) in KL this morning.

The B20 biodiesel programme for the transportation sector officially kicked off yesterday. The blend consists of 20% palm methyl ester and 80% regular diesel. Implementation started in Langkawi and Labuan last month, and B20 availability will be expanded in stages starting in Sarawak in April and Sabah in August, before eventually being rolled out across Peninsular Malaysia by June 2021.

The new fuel will replace B10 biodiesel (which was only introduced last February) at over 3,400 stations nationwide, except in the Cameron and Genting Highlands in Pahang and Kundasang in Sabah where B7 biodiesel will continue to be used. Retailers will also continue to offer B7 Euro 5 diesel at selected stations.

According to the ministry of primary industries, the government aims to encourage the use of domestic palm oil and stabilise prices with the move, which is expected to increase the consumption of palm oil by 534,000 tonnes a year to around 1.3 million tonnes a year. This is expected to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases emitted by as much as 3.8 million tonnes a year, the ministry said.

The push for B30 biodiesel will further boost the use of palm oil, of which Malaysia is among the top producers in the world. Indonesia, the other country in the top two palm oil producer list, has plans to roll out B30 biodiesel this year for the same reasons. It remains to be seen if compatibility with engines will be an issue.