A sponsorship deal gone sour has resulted in the High Court of Johor Bahru allowing Sepang International Circuit (SIC) a claim of RM3.32 million in unpaid sponsorship fees. The claim arose after M7 Racing, related to the Mutiara Motor Group of Companies, failed to honour the terms of a sponsorship contract.

From an official source inside SIC, paultan.org was informed the contract was worth RM6 million across two years. During the contract period, five payments totalling RM600,000 were received from M7 Racing with no further payments, forcing SIC to initiate legal proceedings in January 2020.

The sponsorship was for the Drive M7 SIC Racing Moto3 championship team for the years 2016 and 2017, during which Adam Norrodin of Malaysia and Jakob Kornfeil of the Czech Republic were primary riders. SIC Racing Team was started in 2014 by Johan Stigefelt and signed Malaysian Zulfhami Khairuddin to ride alongside Kornfeil for the 2015 Moto3 season.