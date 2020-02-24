In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 February 2020 4:26 pm / 0 comments

With sales of the fourth-generation Honda Jazz well and truly underway in Japan (known as the Fit there), the carmaker has released a wide range of accessories for the hatchback in its home country. Available through Honda Access, these parts cover a variety of areas, including styling, convenience as well as driving support, and differ depending on the chosen grade.

For the base Home grade, there are garnishes for the grille and fog lamps, 15-inch aluminium wheels finished in white, as well as piano black door switch panel and seat covers. Meanwhile, the Ness grade line-up of accessories include triple-diode LED maps below the fogs, a sportier front grille, all-around skirting, a roof spoiler, black badges and larger 16-inch aluminum wheels in a “snowflake” design.

The crossover-esque Crosstar grade options list includes LED fog lamps, decals on the doors and tailgate, rugged lower-body garnishes, roof-mounted cross bars and trunk floor protector. As for the top-of-the-line Luxe grade, customers can opt for several illuminated items like tread plates, door handles, door cards and foot lighting. Also available is a replacement for the interior USB connector with two ports, protective film for the boot and a tonneau cover.

All Jazz grades can be specified with a nine-inch Premium Internavi infotainment system and a selection of centre console storage solutions, including a dedicated smartphone tray and tissue box holder. A DRH-204VD drive recorder is also available, with the option to extend the function to include a rear recording camera as well. Finally, customers can also opt for the ‘Elegant Color Collection’ interior scheme that adds navy and pink accents throughout the cabin.