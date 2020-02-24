In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 24 February 2020 2:27 pm / 1 comment

BMW’s role as mobility partner for the SEA Games hosted by the Philippines last year saw the company offer the Kulim, Kedah-built BMW 520i Luxury in the left-hand drive market for 3.99 million pesos (RM328,500). At the time, this meant a limited batch of the petrol-powered 5 Series was priced RM82,000 lower than the 520d diesel, which was launched for the Philippines market in 2018.

The substantial saving was made possible because the 520i sold in that market was assembled in Malaysia, an Asean country, and could take advantage of reduced duties and taxes, and there are still 40 units available to purchase in the Philippines, said president of SMC Asia Car Distributors Corporation, distributor of BMW vehicles in the country.

Beyond this limited batch for the SEA Games, BMW Philippines is looking to secure their future supply of the 520i, according to Autoindustriya.com. These future plans have been put on hold until certain matters have been resolved, BMW Philippines told the website. Though not described in detail, the company said the matters are ‘not related to build quality in any way.’

The G30 BMW 520i was priced at RM328,800 on-the-road without insurance at its Malaysian-market launch last April, alongside the 530e M Sport (RM338,800 on-the-road) that was launched at the same time. Here, the 520i is powered by the firm’s B48 2.0 litre TwinPower Turbo petrol unit which produces 184 hp from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 290 Nm of torque from 1,350 to 4,250 rpm.

Exterior equipment for the Malaysian 520i includes Chrome Line trim, 18-inch light-alloy Style 684 wheels, adaptive LED headlamps with BMW Selective Beam and LED fog lights. Inside, the 520i Luxury is kitted with Dakota leather upholstery and a Sensatec dashboard, sport leather steering wheel and illuminated door trim inserts and an 11-colour ambient lighting setup.

GALLERY: G30 BMW 520i Luxury in Malaysia