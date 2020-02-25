In Alfa Romeo, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 February 2020 4:30 pm / 0 comments

A momentous comeback is about occur at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, with Alfa Romeo teasing a new model that will make its debut at the event. In short video posted on the Italian carmaker’s official Facebook page, we get to hear the engine powering the mysterious model for the first time.

Aside from a meaty engine note, there’s no further details about what it will power. However, several reports have put forth a few suggestions as to what it could be, with some claiming it could be a hotter of the existing Giulia Quadrifoglio that will bring back the iconic GTA badge. The proposed model is said to boast 620 hp and will be a much lighter car thanks to several weight-saving initiatives.

The GTA nameplate, also known as Gran Turismo Alleggerita (alleggerita means lightweight in Italian), was first seen in 1965 with the Giulia Sprint GTA that was built in limited numbers (just 500 units) for homologation and racing purposes.

Another possibility, albeit a very far-fetched one, is the introduction of the new GTV and 8C sports cars that were listed in the company’s road map in 2018. Unfortunately, with the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the PSA Group, those plans appear to be shelved indefinitely. With nothing certain for now, we’ll have to wait to see what Alfa Romeo has in store in March.