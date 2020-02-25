In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Matthew H Tong / 25 February 2020 10:15 am / 2 comments

Remember the hot Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered Concept that was shown exactly a year ago, one that was given the green light to go into production? Well, the French automaker has kept true to its word with the project, and it decided to publish four images teasing the high-performance sedan in proper production guise.

The car is conceived by Peugeot Sport, and in the concept phase it was a plug-in hybrid car that’s powered by a 1.6 litre PureTech 200 engine, aided by two electric motors. One motor makes 112 hp and drives the front wheels, while the second motor makes 203 hp and powers the rear, thus giving it electric all-wheel drive.

Total combined output at the time was said to be between 350 hp to 400 hp, but the actual output figures have yet to be published. What Peugeot did reveal was the 0-100 km/h sprint time – the hot sedan would get there in 4.3 seconds before hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Powering the electric motors is an 11.8 kWh battery that’s positioned under the floor, providing all-electric driving range of 50 km. In hybrid mode, the car emits 49 grammes of CO2 per kilometre (WLTP cycle). The 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered sits on the Efficient Model Platform (EMP2) and would feature a number of hardware upgrades over the regular 508.

Design-wise, the production model looks pretty similar to the concept on the outside, featuring a unique radiator grille with carbon-fibre surrounds, aerodynamic inlets in the lower bumper, a front lip spoiler with 3D-printed valance, and possibly some aerodynamic flaps on the subframe. The tiny winglets on the quarter panels, which seemed like a hazardous design choice, appears to have been removed.

Other items include a darkened Lion badge, carbon-fibre wing mirror caps, 19-inch 10-spoke light alloy wheels, bright yellow (Kryptonite) front brake calipers, and an aggressive rear diffuser with integrated exhaust exits.

For the cabin, the 508 concept was shown to get leather/Alcantara sports seats with contrast Kryptonite overstitching, a Sport Engineered-themed 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument panel, asymmetrical compact steering wheel, touch-sensitive gear lever, as well as an “all Kryptonite” 10-inch high-res touchscreen. Anyone excited for this?

