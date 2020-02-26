In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 February 2020 10:57 am / 0 comments

With the start of the 2020 MotoGP season happening on March 6 to 8 in Losail Circuit, Qatar, Yamaha had a lot to smile about after concluding the final Winter Test on February 21 to 23. A full 22-lap race distance was completed during the final Winter Test with the top 18 riders split by less than a second.

Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP did a best lap of 1:53.858 with Franco Morbidelli of Yamaha Sepang Racing Team coming in just 0.033 behind, both riders on Yamaha YZR-M1 racing machines. In third was Alex Rins of Suzuki Ecstar and fourth was Fabio Quartararo, Morbidelli’s team mate, who shone during the Winter Test at Sepang.

While winter testing does not really indicate how the 2020 MotoGP season will go, it is telling that current world champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Racing and runner-up Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati MotoGP were outside the top five. Fastest Ducati on the day and only non-Japanese make in the top six was Jack Miller of Pramac Racing while fan favourite Valentino Rossi, who has yet to decide on his future in MotoGP, came in 12th fastest on the YZR-M1.

“First of all it’s incredible because we are 15 riders in about half a second, it’s like Moto2! This is very good for the Championship and for the fans that will follow the races because there looks to be a lot of balance between different riders and different bikes,” said Rossi.