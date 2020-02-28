Highway operator PLUS Malaysia is the first in Malaysia to receive the ISO 39001:2012 Road Safety Traffic Management System (RTSMS) standard by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), after being the first Asia Pacific highway to receive the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award last December.
Managing director of PLUS, Datuk Azman Ismail received the certification from NIOSH chairman, Alice Lau Kiong Yieng in conjunction with the recently-held OSH Unity and Sustainability programme. The highway operator has rolled out a series of short- and long-term initiatives for the improvement of road safety by reducing the severity of road crashes, with the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) being used as the benchmark for road improvement, it said.
The human factor is a key element in preventable mishaps, and to that end PLUS has collaborated with NIOSH for the co-development of the Expressway Operations Safety Passport (EOSP) programme to prevent human errors, especially amongst highway workers. The EOSP certification is mandatory for all roadside workers on PLUS highways before they are allowed to enter their work zones, the highway operator said.
The strategic collaboration between PLUS and the authorities has reaped the rewards, the highway operator yielding the lowest accident rates (2.4%) compared to other roads and highways around the country. PLUS has also employed modern technology for the enhancement of its highway operations and services, applied to its highway patrol vehicles, traffic monitoring centre and the upskilling of its employees’ digital capabilities.
With 1.7 million users served daily with a staff count of 4,000, PLUS leverages on the 3E (engineering, education and enforcement) approach towards managing safety on its highways since 2017, according to the highway operator.
Comments
I don’t know why PLUS can get this certification when their highways are full of potholes and uneven roads.
Then many highways, even the debris of old tayars also take days before it is cleared off. So many lori besar tayar burst, the tayar is on the road for days.
Don’t forget also the lembu, kerbau, kambing, babi hutan running across everyday and causing massive accidents daily.
dont be confused. PLUS highway is different from other highways. the quality of PLUS is very good.
it is those other free highways that will have potholes just 6 months after they’re built.
Go other countries la. Highway all fenced up and got no animal cross.
Our guys here don’t know how to build a safe highway and just syiok sendiri.
On the slow lane got so many lubang, half the time, I am trying to avoid it and near accident.
Go fast lane kena flash because everybody is going 180km/h
In other countries, if you reach the next toll before a given time, you are given saman. This is because they have measured how long it will take to drive from Tolls A to Toll B at 110km/h
If you reach faster, it means you are speeding. If you reach slower, then it is okay, means you follow speed limit.
Malaysian cannot implement this because PDRM and JPJ need to cari makan duit kopi.
So, everybody drive 180km/h and speed on highway.
Paid highway but at night got no lights. Complete darkness.
Go overseas and see. Toll is far cheaper but all well lit. So bright. Easy to drive.
When is PLUS going to put lights in the night to drive. That day I accident very bad because tortoise (kura kura) cross the road in the dark
How to see PLUS?