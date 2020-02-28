In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 28 February 2020 3:36 pm / 1 comment

BMW’s aggressive expansion of its electromobility portfolio has given rise to many highly anticipated products, such as the iNEXT electric SUV and Vision M Next. Now, reports suggest that the automaker will introduce battery-electric versions of the existing G30 5 Series and G12 7 Series.

According to German newspaper Handelsblatt, the 7 Series electric is expected to be launched in 2022, while the 5 Series is due a year later in 2023. Both models will be made at the existing production line and crown their respective model range.

Before some of you start dismissing the legitimacy of this news, it’s worth remembering that BMW has already started doing road tests for the upcoming G20 3 Series electric. All three sedans share the same CLAR underpinnings, so battery-electric versions of the 5 and 7 is only a question of when, not if. Expect the larger sedans to be fitted with larger battery packs, as well as more powerful motors to match their petrol or PHEV counterparts.

Speaking of the powertrain, all electrified BMW models will be powered by the automaker’s fifth-generation eDrive technology, which it claims can deliver a zero emissions driving range of up to 700 km. The system will first be introduced with the iX3, which boasts a driving range of 440 km thanks to a 74 kWh prismatic battery pack. There will still be some use of cobalt in the battery, but reduced by two thirds, BMW says.

In fact, just last June, BMW showcased the Power BEV, a mad electric rocket powered by three motors that produce over 710 hp. It was clad in the shell of the G30 5 Series, and at full pelt was good for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of under three seconds.

The three drive units are split – one mounted at the front axle and two (a double drive unit) at the rear axle. Those at the back are control separately, allowing e-torque vectoring and maximum thrust in the corners. BMW says this setup offers a more effective and precise power delivery, and acts as an “enhanced” version of a limited slip differential, much like what the folks at Porsche are doing.