2 March 2020

First shown at the EICMA show in Italy last year, the 2020 BMW Motorrad F900 R and F900 XR are now in Malaysia priced at RM62,500 and RM69,500, respectively. Pricing includes road tax but does not include insurance and there is athree-year warranty as well as three-year roadside assistance.

Both the F900 R and F900 XR use the same engine, a parallel-twin displacing 895 cc, which is effectively the same unit used in the F850 GS bumped up by 40 cc. The new 895 cc mill pumps out 105 hp at 8,750 rom and 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox and two ride modes – Road and Rain.

Despite sharing many components in common, the F900 R and F900 XR have markedly different traits with the XR designed for sports-touring while the R is a naked sports bike. The F900 XR places the rider in a more upright position with bodywork and adjustable windshield that diverts the bulk of air around the rider.

As a naked sports bike,t he F900 R comes with a minimum of bodywork and a much slimmer rear end. Both the R and XR come with a plastic fuel tank, carrying 13-litres for the F900 R and 15.5-litres for the F900 XR.

The other main difference is the suspension, with the F900 XR using upside-down forks that have 170 mm of travel and a monoshock with 172 mm of travel at the back while the F900 R makes do with 135 mm of travel in front and 142 mm at the back. In the standard form the suspension on either F900 is non-adjustable but owners can opt to purchase Dynamic ESA electronic suspension module.

