In Car Reviews, Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 2 March 2020 10:46 am / 6 comments

The facelifted C190 Mercedes-AMG GT finally landed on our shores in October last year, with two variants on sale – the AMG GT C and range-topping AMG GT R. These coupes certainly aren’t cheap, but Mercedes-Benz Malaysia loaned us the RM1.7 million top dog, which Hafriz quickly developed a love-hate relationship with. I mean, who wouldn’t?

To recap, the monstrous-sounding beast is powered by AMG’s world-famous M178 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8, making a whopping 585 PS at 6,250 rpm and 700 Nm from 2,100 to 5,500 rpm. An AMG Speedshift DCT seven-speed transaxle dual-clutch transmission is standard, rocketing the rear-wheel drive sports car from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds before topping out at 318 km/h.

Onboard arsenal includes AMG Dynamic Select with six drive modes (Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Race and Individual), plus the new AMG Dynamics programme which adds four different performance modes (Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master).

What’s more, the Malaysian-spec GT R comes with AMG Track Package as standard. This adds a roll-over protection system, a four-point safety harness for the driver and a two kg fire extinguisher. Items in the roll-over protection system include a main roll bar, a brace for mounting the harnesses, two rear braces as well as a diagonal X-brace in the rear end.

In terms of safety and driver-assistance kit, the item list includes Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Parktronic parking assist and front/reverse camera. As for price, well, it retails for RM1,712,888, on-the-road without insurance. Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy the review!