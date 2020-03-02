In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2020 12:37 pm / 0 comments

McLaren is set to unveil a new addition to its Longtail at its Technology Centre in Woking on March 3, following the cancellation of this year’s Geneva Motor Show. In an official release, the British carmaker stated it would reveal the chapter in the McLaren LT story along with other product and business updates.

While no further details were provided at the time, reports indicate that McLaren could very well be set to announce the 750LT, which will be the successor to the previous 675LT in the company’s Super Series range, based on the 720S. Currently, the company’s LT line-up includes the 600LT and 600LT Spider, which are part of the lesser Sports Series.

Spyshots of the 750LT undergoing testing on the Nurburgring indicate that the model will wear a more aggressive body that is meant to optimise aerodynamics. Like the 675LT before it, expect a few kilos to be shaved off the overall weight along with a boost in power, with the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 said to push around 750 PS.

Following the debut of the 750LT coupe, expect a convertible (Spider) version to be introduced later on. Of course, we’ll have to wait for McLaren to reveal all during its press conference that will be streamed live, so stay tuned.

GALLERY: McLaren 750LT spyshots