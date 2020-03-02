In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2020 10:49 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce three new plug-in hybrid models this month, all of which will be part of the carmaker’s compact car line-up. In a teaser video posted on Facebook, the company plans to reveal plug-in hybrid versions of the GLA, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake.

All three models are based on the Modular Front Architecture 2 (MFA2) platform, which was designed from the start with electrification in mind. Currently, the A-Class and B-Class – both also using the MFA2 – are offered with the same plug-in hybrid powertrain, and that setup could be the very one used for the PHEV trio as well.

On the A 250 e and B 250 e, the powertrain consists of a M282 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 160 PS (158 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 1,620 rpm. The engine works with a 75 kW (100 hp or 102 PS)/300 Nm electric motor that is integrated in an eight-speed 8F-DCT dual-clutch transmission, resulting in a total system output of 218 PS (215 hp) and 450 Nm.

The electric motor draws power from a 15.6 kWh, 150 kg, water-cooled lithium-ion battery located underneath the rear seats, which offers around 70-77 km of electric-only range following NEDC regulations, or between 56-69 km following the WLTP.

The battery can be can be charged via a Type 2 connection and an AC charger, which takes one hour and 45 minutes to charge the battery from 10-100% state of charge (SoC) using a 7.4 kW wallbox. There’s also DC charging available via a CCS Combo 2 connection, where the battery can be charged from 10-80% SoC in around 25 minutes