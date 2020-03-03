In BMW, Cars, Local News, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 3 March 2020 1:20 pm / 9 comments

What if we told you that you can have your car serviced from the comfort of your own home, or at a place and time of your own choosing? Well, check out the Auto Bavaria i-Service, a first-of-its-kind convenient car service solution for BMW and MINI vehicle owners in Malaysia.

The i-Service is mobilised by a few specialised i-Service vehicles, all of which have been extensively modified with state-of-the-art tools and equipment to facilitate a wide range of services. These include scheduled maintenance services including engine oil change, brake pad change, tyre change and tyre balancing, as well as battery replacement.

Wear and tear items can also be replaced, but requests must be made in advance. Once done, two skilled and qualified technicians will be deployed to carry out the service, and only BMW genuine parts will be used.

Now, all you have to do is download the Auto Bavaria mobile app (available on both Google Play and Apple App stores), register your vehicle within the app and schedule your service appointment in advance. The app also allows you to view your car’s service history, service progress, and make payments. There’s even a dedicated “track & chat” function to track the location of the i-Service vehicle and chat with technicians regarding the progress of the service.

For now, there are three i-Service vehicles which will cater to prime areas in the Klang Valley, but note that the i-Service coverage is only within a 40-kilometre radius from the three designated Auto Bavaria dealerships. There’s no additional surcharge for parts, so you’re literally paying a flat fee of RM106 for this added convenience.

The Auto Bavaria i-Service operates six days a week (except on public holidays), from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday. Auto Bavaria will be rolling out its fourth i-Service vehicle for its Penang branch soon, with plans for further expansion in the near future. For more information, click here, or call Auto Bavaria Customer Care at 1300-133-338.