In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2020 10:22 am / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz range of compact cars with plug-in hybrid technology grows even larger with the debut of the new C118 CLA 250 e, X118 CLA 250 e Shooting Brake and H247 GLA 250 e. The three new models join the existing W177 A 250 e, V177 A 250 e Sedan and W247 B 250 e that were revealed previously for a total of six, with all them featuring the same powertrain setup.

The base engine here is a M282 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that makes 160 PS (158 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 1,620 rpm. Meanwhile, the electrification bits include a 75 kW (100 hp or 102 PS)/300 Nm electric motor that is integrated into an eight-speed 8G-DCT dual-clutch transmission, with a low-loss wet clutch incorporated in the motor’s rotor, driving the front wheels.

The end result is a total system output of 218 PS (215 hp) and 450 Nm of torque, which allows for a zero to 100 km/h time/top speed of 6.8 seconds/240 km/h for the CLA, 6.9 seconds/235 km/h for the CLA Shooting Brake, and 7.1 seconds/220 km/h for the GLA. When running on electricity alone, the maximum top speed is capped at 140 km/h.

The main draw of the plug-in hybrid models is efficiency, and all three have a combined fuel consumption of between 1.4-1.8 l/100 km, while CO2 emissions are between 31-42 g/km (these figures are based on the WLTP test procedure, then correlated for NEDC values).

Other identical components include the high-voltage, water-cooled, 150-kg battery, which is installed beneath the rear seats and has a capacity of 15.6 kWh. On a full charge, the maximum EV range is between 71-79 km (NEDC) or 61-69 km (WLTP).

The EQ Power compact models support AC charging up to 7.4 kW, and when plugged into a wallbox offering that level of output, it’ll take one hour and 45 minutes to get from 10-100% state of charge (SoC). Alternatively, there’s also DC fast charging at up to 24 kW, which sees a 10-80% SoC in just 25 minutes.

To go along with the plug-in hybrid powertrain, the list of drive modes now includes Electric and Battery Level, with the former allowing for maximum e-performance and five different recuperation levels (D Auto, D+, D, D- and D–). Other options available to the driver are Comfort, Eco and Sport.

The onboard MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system also comes with new features, including the ability to locate nearby charging stations, while the accompanying Mercedes me Charge service provides access to charging stations from over 300 different operators in Europe. The new models can be ordered in spring of this year, with the market launch following just a few weeks later.