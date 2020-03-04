In Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 4 March 2020 11:40 am / 0 comments

Munich has been chosen as the new venue for the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA), beginning from 2021. It replaces Frankfurt, which has hosted the event for nearly 70 years, with the first edition being held in 1951.

The country’s automotive industry association, the Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), said that Munich was chosen ahead of six other candidate cities – which included Berlin and Hamburg – because of its convincing proposal. The association said that the city’s pitch included utilising its city centre and highly attractive spaces in or around the city as event locations.

“These locations are to be connected to the exhibition centre via a transfer route including priority tracks for environmentally friendly vehicles. The IAA will evolve from an automotive to a mobility platform,” the VDA said in a press statement.

“In addition to the fascination with cars, it should be the initial spark that the host city will develop into a smart city with intelligent traffic concepts and innovative networking of modes of transport – sustainable and geared to people’s needs. Munich and the concept of the city offer the best conditions for this – and thus for the restart of the IAA,” the statement continued.

“As a technology and strong industrial location and as home to numerous high-tech groups, start-ups and research institutes as well as innovative companies in the automotive industry, Munich is an excellent partner for the reorientation of the IAA,” the association said.

The VDA’s contract with Frankfurt ended in 2019, and in January the association thanked the city for hosting the event for nearly seven decades. The show’s move away from Frankfurt is due to a renewed effort towards attracting more visitors to the show as automakers are increasingly foregoing motor shows for individual events that offer closer engagements with journalists and customers to their brand, instead of competing with rival marques for attention.

Frankfurt has been experiencing a continual decline in attendance numbers, with 550,000 people at last year’s edition, compared to 810,000 in 2017 and 931,000 in 2015.