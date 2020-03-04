In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Danny Tan / 4 March 2020 11:19 am / 0 comments

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia has gained an RS version, or vRS in the UK. The sports flagship of the range is now a plug-in hybrid to comply with the new, stricter EU6d emissions standard that will come into force in Europe next year.

The Octavia RS iV is powered by the combination of a 1.4 litre TSI petrol engine with 150 PS, an 85 kW electric motor and a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery. The combined output is 245 PS and 400 Nm of torque, transferred to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG automatic. By the way, 245 PS is equal to the just-revealed Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI, although the smaller hot hatch is ICE-only and has 370 Nm.

As the 330 Nm of torque provided by the electric motor is available from rest, the Octavia RS iV will be brisk off the line. In Sport mode, which allows drivers to make use of the car’s full power output, the Skoda does 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 225 km/h. Progressive steering and sports suspension are standard.

Performance aside, Skoda says that the Octavia RS’ all-electric range is up to 60 km in the WLTP cycle, and CO2 emissions are approximately 30 g/km in the same cycle. Emissions wise, this sporty car is future proof.

The RS also looks sportier than the regular Octavia, thanks to specific LED fog lights, black 18-inch alloys (19-inch rims are optional), and red brake calipers. The grille, air curtains, diffuser on the RS-specific front apron, aeroflaps, rear diffuser, window frames and rear Skoda lettering are all in black.

The hatchback (yes it is, despite looking like a sedan) sports a black “bootlid” spoiler, while in the estate, the roof spoiler matches the body colour.

Inside, RS touches in the black cabin include a three-spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel with the RS logo and front fabric sports seats. The optional Ergo seats come with Alcantara and leather as well as seat-depth adjustment.

The seats come with an RS logo and coloured stitching in red or silver-grey, which can also be found on the steering wheel, armrests and on the Alcantara-covered dashboard. Unique decorative strips and aluminium pedals round off the subtle sporty theme.

In addition to the RS, Skoda is also introducing plug-in-hybrid drive for the Ambition and Style trim levels. Here, the 1.4 TSI engine and 85 kW electric motor combine for 204 PS and 350 Nm. Like the RS, it has a six-speed DSG, 13 kWh lithium-ion battery, 60 km electric range and 30 g/km C02 emissions in the WLTP cycle.

A regular 12-volt battery is located in the boot, which has a capacity of 450 litres in the hatchback and 490 litres in the wagon. The fuel tank can hold 40 litres of petrol – just five litres less than in pure ICE Octavias.

Below these are two e-TEC versions with mild hybrid tech. This system employs a three-cylinder 1.0 TSI engine (110 PS) and a four-cylinder 1.5 TSI unit (150 PS), supplemented by a 48-volt belt-driven starter motor and a 0.6 kWh lithium-ion battery located under the front passenger seat.

Using energy recovered when braking, the battery can provide a boost of up to 50 Nm and, whenever possible, allows the engine to switch off and coast. Fuel savings are up to 0.4 litres per 100 km. More on the latest Octavia here.