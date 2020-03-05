In Alpine, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 5 March 2020 9:58 am / 0 comments

Alpine has taken the veils off the new, limited edition A110 Légende GT and A110 Colour Edition, the former limited to just 400 examples worldwide. As the name implies, it takes after the existing A110 Légende, but with equipment and styling taken up a notch.

Firstly, it’s available in three exterior colours – Mercury Silver (new to the Alpine palette), Deep Black, and Abyss Blue. Visual contrast comes from a set of pale gold 18-inch diamond-cut Serac alloy wheels and pale gold Alpine monograms, while the rear gets a pair of translucent white LED tail lights. This is unique only to the A110 Légende GT.

Within the cabin, the backlit door sills feature the Alpine emblem, and the six-way adjustable Sabelt comfort seats are finished in warm amber leather (a bespoke material) with matching leather on the door cards. There’s also brown contrast stitching used throughout the cabin, and it’s also used as a 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel. Elsewhere, there’s glossy carbon-fibre trims with copper weaving, and a numbered plaque on the centre console.

To finish the cabin off, the A110 Légende GT comes with a custom three-piece luggage set that’s finished in the same colour leather as the seats. The luggages are designed to maximise the space in the rear storage compartment, which complements a new storage unit between the seats.

Mechanically, the limited edition model uses the same 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 252 PS, while a dual-clutch transmission helps propel the lightweight sports car from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds before maxing out at 250 km/h. Standard items include an active sports exhaust, uprated Brembo brakes, parking sensors, a reversing camera and Focal stereo.

It’s still based on the regular Légende, so chassis and powertrain are identical. Just to refresh your memory, the chassis is made from lightweight aluminium, and the mid-engined car rides on double wishbone suspension for the front and rear. Pricing for the A110 Légende GT starts from 69,300 euros (RM290k).

Alpine design director Antony Villain said: “With A110 Légende GT we have stretched the sophistication and grand touring aspects of the A110 – showing that as well as being a thrilling sports car, an Alpine can equally be a refined GT as well. It is the most elegant Alpine so far, designed to appeal to buyers who value lasting quality and timeless design, be it in the watch they wear, the clothes they choose or the sports car they drive.”

Next, we have the A110 Colour Edition. It’s actually a new programme by Alpine that will run on an annual basis, and each batch will feature a different bespoke colour. For 2020, the A110 Colour Edition is based on the A110S and wears the bright Sunflower Yellow paintwork. The solid colour (a recreation of its Jaune Tournesol paint from the 60s and 70s) is only available for orders placed in 2020, after which it will be retired from Alpine’s colour palette.

Contrasting elements come in the form of black Alpine monograms, 18-inch GT race alloy wheels, and specific LED headlights inserts. The brake calipers are finished in anthracite, whereas a carbon-fibre roof can be specified for a small cost.

Look closely and you’ll realise that the A110S’ tricolour badges have been replaced by carbon-fibre and yellow emblems, and the cabin gets the same yellow trimmings, including a 12 o’ clock marker on the steering wheel and the Alpine logo on the black Sabelt fixed-back bucket seats. A plaque on the centre console denotes the limited-run model.

Since the A110 Colour Edition is based on the hotter A110S, it gets the same 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine but tuned to deliver 292 PS at 6,400 rpm (40 PS more, thanks to higher boost pressure). The A110S is slightly heaver at 1,114 kg compared to the base 1,080 kg, but still boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 3.8 kg/PS and sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h. The A110 Colour Edition is priced at 71,000 euros (RM330k).

Finally, the automaker introduced Atelier Alpine, which is its own personalisation programme offering 29 new, hand-painted body colours, three wheel finishes and four brake caliper paint shades. Customers only need to pay 4,800 euros (RM22k) more for this package.

Alpine managing director Patrick Marinoff said: “With Alpine now firmly reestablished as a highly-regarded sports car manufacturer, the time is right to offer a wider range of personalisation options to our customers. The arrival of A110 Légende GT, A110 Colour Edition and Atelier Alpine herald the next steps of our development. We will continue to offer special editions to our customers and expand our individualisation programme in the years to come.”