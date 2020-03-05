In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 March 2020 7:05 pm / 0 comments

Launched in Malaysia during the 2019 MotoGP at Sepang, the BMW Motorrad S1000RR is designed to compete at the pinnacle of production superbike racing, the World Superbike Championship (WSBK). The further enhance the capabilities of its flagship superbike, BMW Motorrad has made available the M Performance package for the S 1000 RR.

Designed to be road legal, the S1000RR M Performance package takes things up a notch for track use with weight savings and specialised components. Carbon-fiber is a large part of the M Performance package and includes an M Carbon airbox cover, M Carbon chain guard in conjunction with M Carbon rear wheel cover and M Carbon front wheel cover.

Other M Performance bodywork components include M Carbon sprocket cover, M Carbon fuel tank covers, M Carbon fairing side panels. Seat height is also customisable with M Sports seats, in this case, standard, high and low and lever protectors are also available for the brake and clutch.

Weight savings are also realised with the M Performance lightweight battery and chain tensioner. Race specific equipment in the M Performance package includes blanking plates for the key and mirrors, radiator guard and racing windshield in clear or smoke.

For Malaysia, the 2020 BMW Motorrad S1000RR comes in an M Sport version, which includes carbon-fibre wheels and M Performance seat. Retail pricing for the S1000RR is RM138,500, with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s All-New 3-Year Warranty and 3-Year Roadside Assistance Programme but does not include insurance.

BMW Motorrad S1000RR M Performance