5 March 2020

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced a recall to replace the fuel pump on certain units of Toyota and Lexus models in Malaysia. The company says that affected vehicles equipped with a potentially faulty fuel pump might stop operating, resulting in warning lights and messages being displayed on the instrument panel, a lack of engine power, stalling and being unable to start. This could also increase the risk of a crash while driving at higher speeds.

Keep in mind that this recall isn’t specific to our country, as similar recalls involving fuel pumps have been made in other countries, with reports indicating around 3.2 million vehicles are affected worldwide.

Based on information received from Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), around 12,000 units of the Toyota Alphard, Camry, Corolla, Innova and Fortuner are affected by the recall here, along with 1,500 units of the Lexus GS (GS 300, GS 350), IS (IS 300), LC (LC 500, LC 500h), LS (LS 460, LS 500, LS 500h), NX (NX 200T, NX 300h), RC (RC 350, RC300h) and RX (RX 350, RX 450, RX 450h).

Only the models listed here that are manufactured from 2013 to 2019 and distributed by UMWT are involved in the recall campaign. The company will notify all affected vehicle owners to schedule replacement works at no charge.

For more information, owners of affected cars may contact any authorised Toyota or Lexus service centre, or call the Toyota Free Phone at 1800-8-TOYOTA (869682).